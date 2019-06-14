Marco Rubio. Photo: AFP
US Senator Marco Rubio queries MSCI over inclusion of Chinese shares in major benchmark
- Part of a broader push by Rubio and other Washington lawmakers to crack down on Chinese companies operating in the US equities markets
Topic | MSCI
Marco Rubio. Photo: AFP
The US fell to the sixth largest foreign investor in China in April from the third largest in March, according to the data. Photo: Reuters
Trade war could cause global recession, Beijing official warns, as US investment growth in China sinks
- US investment in China grew 7.5 per cent between January and May, year on year, a much slower pace than the 24.3 per cent recorded between January and April
- Mofcom spokesperson Gao Deng told a press conference in Beijing that the trade war ‘could cause a recession in the United States and global economies’
Topic | Investing
The US fell to the sixth largest foreign investor in China in April from the third largest in March, according to the data. Photo: Reuters