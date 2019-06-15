Channels

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping leaving a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November 2017. Photo: AFP
China

Donald Trump says ‘it doesn’t matter’ if Xi Jinping agrees to meeting at G20 because US is ‘collecting billions in tariffs’ from China

  • US president insists that Chinese exporters bear burden of tariffs despite economists agreeing that costs are largely borne by US consumers
  • Trump again accused Beijing of manipulating value of yuan to cushion impact of US duties
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:01am, 15 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:01am, 15 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP
China Economy

China quiet on Xi Jinping’s G20 meeting and trade talk demands in face of fiery Donald Trump rhetoric

  • It is expected the two leaders will meet in Japan at the end of June
  • Analysts see an increasing caution from China amid low expectations of any deal
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Kristin Huang  

Zhou Xin  

Published: 9:30pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:34pm, 13 Jun, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump last met in Argentina in December on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Photo: AP
