A Huawei logo at the Shanghai car show in April. Photo: Reuters
‘Weapons of economic warfare’: Huawei has 56,492 patents – and it’s not afraid to use them
- Chinese telecoms giant is stepping up pursuit of royalties and licensing fees as US restricts access to American markets and suppliers
- Huawei is currently engaged in negotiations or disputes with Verizon, Qualcomm and defence firm Harris Corp.
Topic | US-China tech war
A Huawei logo at the Shanghai car show in April. Photo: Reuters
China is investigating US logistics firm FedEx over the failed delivery of a number of Huawei parcels. Photo: AP
China investigates FedEx over ‘misrouted’ Huawei parcel deliveries
- Decision comes as Chinese tech giant faces moves from the US to cut it off from vital American-made components
Topic | US-China relations
China is investigating US logistics firm FedEx over the failed delivery of a number of Huawei parcels. Photo: AP