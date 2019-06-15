A 2017 photo provided by Zhang Xinyang shows his sister, Zhang Yingying, with their father, Zhang Ronggao and mother, Ye Lifeng, at a railway station in Nanping, China. Photo: Zhang Xinyang via AP
‘They’ll never find her’: Brendt Christensen bragged to girlfriend that he killed Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying
- Accused went to campus vigil for Zhang to ‘see how many people were here’, court hears in recording
- Christensen said he previously did not recognise Zhang as the girl he picked up in car because ‘all Asians look the same’
Zhang Yingying, a visiting student who went missing in June 2017. Photo: University of Illinois Police Department via TNS
Brendt Christensen, charged with beheading Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying, was obsessed with US serial killer Ted Bundy, court hears
- Prosecutors tell jurors Zhang fought for her life as accused hit her with baseball bat, raped her and stabbed her in the neck before cutting off her head
- Christensen’s girlfriend, who is expected to be star witness, wore wire for FBI in bid to capture incriminating statements
