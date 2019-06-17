Channels

Huawei logo at a retail store in Beijing in May. Photo: AFP
China

US chip makers, including Qualcomm and Intel, quietly lobby Washington to ease Huawei ban

  • Executives from US chip suppliers attended meeting with Commerce Department to discuss response to Huawei being placed on government blacklist
  • Out of US$70 billion that Chinese telecoms giant spent buying components last year, US$11 billion went to US firms
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Published: 7:41am, 17 Jun, 2019

Richard Yu, chief executive officer of Huawei Technologies Co., holds the P20 series smartphone while speaking during the company's unveiling event in Paris, France, on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Big Tech

Huawei’s Richard Yu may have the toughest job in the tech world - taking on Apple without Android

  • Yu’s career success in Europe earned him a place on the company board, the small 17-person circle that has the final say on Huawei’s entire business
  • Despite a stellar career, Yu’s off-the-cuff remarks have also brought him some trouble over the years
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Published: 7:30am, 16 Jun, 2019

