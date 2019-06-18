Anti-tariff tags on a bicycle outside the US International Trade Commission in Washington on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
To fight Donald Trump’s China tariffs, hundreds of US companies descend on Washington
- 320 representatives from US manufacturers, retailers and other companies and trade groups are expected to appear over seven days of hearings with officials
- While Trump likes to say China is paying the tariffs, economists say it is US importers that pay them and some of that gets passed to consumers in higher prices
Topic | US-China trade war
Li & Fung supplies apparel, accessories and other products to global retailers. Photo: Reuters
Li & Fung urges US clients to shift away from China as ‘all eggs in one basket can be dangerous’
- The supply chain shift away from China is benefiting countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia and India, says CEO Spencer Fung
Topic | Li & Fung
