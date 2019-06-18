Channels

Zhang Yingying went missing in Illinois in 2017. Photo: University of Illinois Police Department via AP
China

FBI investigating claims that Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying was accused killer Brendt Christensen’s 13th victim

  • Christensen told girlfriend he had killed 12 people before abducting Zhang
  • No evidence so far linking accused to other murders, but FBI agent tells court it’s not ‘completely impossible’
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 2:41am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:41am, 18 Jun, 2019

