Medical staff help wounded people at a local hospital in Changning county of Yibin, southwest China’s Sichuan province after an earthquake on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Strong earthquake in China’s Sichuan province reportedly kills 6, injures 75
- Authorities in China said the earthquake measured magnitude 6.0 and hit about 19km from the city of Changning
Topic | Earthquakes
Tokyo schoolchildren take shelter under desks during an earthquake simulation exercise. Photo: Reuters
How prepared is Tokyo for giant earthquake that could kill 10,000 people and destroy 300,000 buildings?
- Experts say there is a 70 per cent chance of a magnitude-7 quake hitting Tokyo before 2050. It is no longer a question of if – but when – the big one will come
- A magnitude-7.3 quake striking northern Tokyo Bay could kill 9,700 people and injure almost 150,000, with an expected peak of 3.39 million evacuees the next day
Topic | Japan
