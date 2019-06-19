Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies at a the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Robert Lighthizer: ‘Absolutely’ OK to use tariffs to squeeze nations on non-trade issues

  • Testifying on Trump’s recent tariff threats on Mexico, US trade representative says ‘you do what you have to do’ when national security is involved
  • Asked by senators if Washington should impose tariffs on countries not doing enough to block Huawei, Lighthizer says it would be up to president
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 2:24am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:12am, 19 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies at a the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump has hinted at other, secret agreements he says will soon be revealed. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

Mexico and Donald Trump can’t agree on what they agreed to in immigration deal

  • Mexico denies Trump’s claim of secret concessions in deal
  • Trump has hinted at other agreements he says will soon be revealed
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:45pm, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:10pm, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump has hinted at other, secret agreements he says will soon be revealed. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.