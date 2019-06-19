US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies at a the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Robert Lighthizer: ‘Absolutely’ OK to use tariffs to squeeze nations on non-trade issues
- Testifying on Trump’s recent tariff threats on Mexico, US trade representative says ‘you do what you have to do’ when national security is involved
- Asked by senators if Washington should impose tariffs on countries not doing enough to block Huawei, Lighthizer says it would be up to president
Topic | POLITICO
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testifies at a the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump has hinted at other, secret agreements he says will soon be revealed. Photo: EPA
Mexico and Donald Trump can’t agree on what they agreed to in immigration deal
- Mexico denies Trump’s claim of secret concessions in deal
- Trump has hinted at other agreements he says will soon be revealed
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump has hinted at other, secret agreements he says will soon be revealed. Photo: EPA