A train running on the Chengdu-Ya'an railway in Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo: Xinhua
Shallow 5.3 earthquake shakes southwest China’s Sichuan Province just days after deadly quake in same region
- Quake hit about 18km east of the town of Xunchang and 43km southeast of Yibin city
Topic | Earthquakes
A collapsed slope after an earthquake in Murakami, Niigata prefecture, in Japan on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
At least 26 injured as 6.7-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan
- The earthquake occurred around 10.22pm at a depth of about 14km, with its epicentre located off Yamagata
