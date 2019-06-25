Channels

A 2017 photo provided by Zhang Yingying’s brother Zhang Xinyang shows her with their parents, Zhang Ronggao Zhang (right) and Ye Lifeng, at a rail station in Nanping, China. Photo: Zhang Xinyang via AP
China

Brendt Christensen convicted of killing Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying as jury returns guilty verdict in less than 90 minutes

  • Trial will proceed to next phase, where Christensen faces death penalty
  • Prosecutors say killer abducted Zhang, then raped, stabbed and beat her to death before beheading her
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 4:05am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:20am, 25 Jun, 2019

Zhang Yingying. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Brendt Christensen, accused killer of Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying, laughed about how he ‘chopped her head off’, girlfriend says

  • Christensen also boasted he was a serial killer and said Zhang was his 13th victim, but FBI doubts the claim.
Topic |   Crime
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 1:07pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:34pm, 21 Jun, 2019

