Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Massachusetts Institute of Technology President L. Rafael Reif, left, shown with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during commencement exercises this month, has written a letter to the MIT community decrying the climate of suspicion Washington has created around Chinese academics. Photo: Reuters
China

MIT president criticises Washington for ‘unfounded suspicions’ about Chinese academics

  • L. Rafael Reif tells Massachusetts Institute of Technology community that researchers of Chinese background feel ‘stigmatised and on edge’
  • Reif’s letter comes as US government has stepped up its scrutiny of mainland Chinese on many fronts
Topic |   Huawei
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Published: 6:43am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:05am, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Massachusetts Institute of Technology President L. Rafael Reif, left, shown with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg during commencement exercises this month, has written a letter to the MIT community decrying the climate of suspicion Washington has created around Chinese academics. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.