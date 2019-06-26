Visitors are reflected in a mirror with the Huawei company logo in Munich, southern Germany, in October 2017. Photo: EPA-EFE
Micron resumes some Huawei shipments despite trade blacklist
- Largest US maker of computer memory chips says it studied export restrictions and found a ‘subset’ of products were not subject to the ban
- News, revealed by CEO Sanjay Mehrotra on a conference call, sent stock surging by as much as 11 per cent in extended trading
A man walks by a Huawei logo at a shopping centre in Shanghai in December. Photo: Reuters
In push to replace Huawei, rural US carriers look to Nokia and Ericsson
- Small carriers are looking for inexpensive alternative as Chinese telecoms firm becomes target in trade war between Washington and Beijing
- Switching vendors will not be easy, however, as Nokia and Ericsson will not match Huawei’s pricing
