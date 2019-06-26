Piglets in their pen on a small farm outside Calgary, Alberta, Canada in April 2009. Photo: Reuters
China halts Canadian meat shipments over bogus documents
- As many as 188 ‘counterfeit’ veterinary health certificates found after inspections uncover unaccepted feed residue in Canadian pork bound for China
- Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau confirms the discovery of ‘inauthentic’ export documents
Topic | Canada
The US government wants Huawei financial chief Meng Wanzhou extradited to face bank fraud charges related to an alleged breach of US sanctions against Iran. Photo: Reuters
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers urge Canada’s justice minister to halt extradition case in name of ‘human decency’
- Statement urges minister David Lametti to withdraw the proceedings because they are without merit
- Says ending the protracted legal battle would be ‘in Canada's national interests’
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
