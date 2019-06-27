Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Donald Trump prepared to impose lower tariffs if China talks fail

  • US president says additional duties could start at 10 per cent instead of 25 per cent
  • Trump has already imposed 25 per cent tariffs on US$250 billion worth of Chinese goods, and has threatened to tax an additional US$325 billion in imports
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 1:23am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:23am, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump (centre) is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US-China trade war deal ‘90 per cent complete’, US Treasury chief says

  • Steven Mnuchin says this week’s meeting of the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies will be ‘very important’
  • Chinese president calls a meeting of the Communist Party’s inner circle in preparation for talks with Donald Trump
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Jun Mai  

Published: 5:21pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:33pm, 26 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump (centre) is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.