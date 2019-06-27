US President Donald Trump speaks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump prepared to impose lower tariffs if China talks fail
- US president says additional duties could start at 10 per cent instead of 25 per cent
- Trump has already imposed 25 per cent tariffs on US$250 billion worth of Chinese goods, and has threatened to tax an additional US$325 billion in imports
Topic | POLITICO
US President Donald Trump speaks during the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump (centre) is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war deal ‘90 per cent complete’, US Treasury chief says
- Steven Mnuchin says this week’s meeting of the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies will be ‘very important’
- Chinese president calls a meeting of the Communist Party’s inner circle in preparation for talks with Donald Trump
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump (centre) is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on Saturday. Photo: AFP