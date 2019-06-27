Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November 2017. Photo: AP
China

Son of US businessman jailed in China on spy charges asks Donald Trump to plead father Kai Li’s case with Xi Jinping at G20

  • Harrison Li says his father, believed to be the only US citizen held in China on state security charges, is being used as a ‘geopolitical pawn’
  • US president is expected to seek release of two Canadians similarly detained by Beijing
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 4:41am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:41am, 27 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November 2017. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The US government wants Huawei financial chief Meng Wanzhou extradited to face bank fraud charges related to an alleged breach of US sanctions against Iran. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers urge Canada’s justice minister to halt extradition case in name of ‘human decency’

  • Statement urges minister David Lametti to withdraw the proceedings because they are without merit
  • Says ending the protracted legal battle would be ‘in Canada's national interests’
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 1:19am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:59pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US government wants Huawei financial chief Meng Wanzhou extradited to face bank fraud charges related to an alleged breach of US sanctions against Iran. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.