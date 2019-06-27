US President Donald Trump chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November 2017. Photo: AP
Son of US businessman jailed in China on spy charges asks Donald Trump to plead father Kai Li’s case with Xi Jinping at G20
- Harrison Li says his father, believed to be the only US citizen held in China on state security charges, is being used as a ‘geopolitical pawn’
- US president is expected to seek release of two Canadians similarly detained by Beijing
Topic | Donald Trump
The US government wants Huawei financial chief Meng Wanzhou extradited to face bank fraud charges related to an alleged breach of US sanctions against Iran. Photo: Reuters
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers urge Canada’s justice minister to halt extradition case in name of ‘human decency’
- Statement urges minister David Lametti to withdraw the proceedings because they are without merit
- Says ending the protracted legal battle would be ‘in Canada's national interests’
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
