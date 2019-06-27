Zhang Yingying went missing in June 2017. Photo: University of Illinois Police Department via TNS
Where is the body of Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying? Killer Brendt Christensen offered to reveal location to avoid death penalty
- Victim’s family was wary of offer because ‘he had lied so many times in the past’
- Defence wants judge to bar statements in trial’s death-penalty phase that suggest Christensen refused to help locate Zhang’s remains
Topic | Crime
A 2017 photo provided by Zhang Yingying’s brother Zhang Xinyang shows her with their parents, Zhang Ronggao Zhang (right) and Ye Lifeng, at a rail station in Nanping, China. Photo: Zhang Xinyang via AP
Brendt Christensen convicted of killing Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying as jury returns guilty verdict in less than 90 minutes
- Trial will proceed to next phase, where defendant faces death penalty
- Prosecutors say killer abducted Zhang, then raped, stabbed and beat her to death before beheading her
Topic | Chinese overseas
