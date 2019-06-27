Channels

A Huawei logo is displayed during an event in Madrid, Spain, in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Huawei loses trade secrets case against US chip designer CNEX

  • Jury finds that Ronnie Huang – who quit Huawei and co-founded CNEX days later – breached his employment contract, but does not award Huawei damages
  • Chinese telecoms firm calls ruling a 'mixed verdict' and is considering its next move
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:54am, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:54am, 27 Jun, 2019

A Huawei logo is displayed during an event in Madrid, Spain, in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Huawei logo is displayed during the 5G is On event in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Huawei accuses former manager Ronnie Huang of stealing trade secrets and luring away staff to build rival start-up CNEX labs

  • Chinese telecoms giant says spelling errors in its documents were repeated in proposals Huang used to start chip-making firm three days after leaving Huawei
  • Trade secrets trial has become flashpoint in allegations by Washington that Huawei gear is threat to US security
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:27am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:07pm, 5 Jun, 2019

The Huawei logo is displayed during the 5G is On event in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
