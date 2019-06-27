A Huawei logo is displayed during an event in Madrid, Spain, in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei loses trade secrets case against US chip designer CNEX
- Jury finds that Ronnie Huang – who quit Huawei and co-founded CNEX days later – breached his employment contract, but does not award Huawei damages
- Chinese telecoms firm calls ruling a ‘mixed verdict’ and is considering its next move
Huawei accuses former manager Ronnie Huang of stealing trade secrets and luring away staff to build rival start-up CNEX labs
- Chinese telecoms giant says spelling errors in its documents were repeated in proposals Huang used to start chip-making firm three days after leaving Huawei
- Trade secrets trial has become flashpoint in allegations by Washington that Huawei gear is threat to US security
The Huawei logo is displayed during the 5G is On event in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE