Illustration: Brian Wang
Protecting IP in China is hard, but awareness is rising, thanks to Donald Trump
- Some US and Chinese businesses are finding ways to enforce IP protections, while the two governments still butt heads over a trade deal
- Trump’s behaviour, a consultant says, has at least meant that ‘China is now more mindful when it comes to handling foreign technologies’
Topic | US-China trade war
Illustration: Brian Wang
A staff member operates the new generation of Silicon Cube high performance computer (HPC) from Sugon. Photo: Xinhua
US bans exports to five Chinese technology entities, expanding trade battle to supercomputing
- Citing national security concerns, Washington has added the companies to its ‘Entity List’
Topic | Technology
A staff member operates the new generation of Silicon Cube high performance computer (HPC) from Sugon. Photo: Xinhua