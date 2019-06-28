Channels

Pigs at the Meloporc farm in Saint-Thomas de Joliette, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China

Canada investigates suspected foul play in pork shipment that led to China ban

  • Ottawa has called in Royal Canadian Mounted Police to look into whether cargo came from another source
  • Suspension over bogus documents means Canadian meat exports may have to find new home in US and elsewhere, such as Japan and South Korea
Published: 2:58am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:58am, 28 Jun, 2019

Pigs at the Meloporc farm in Saint-Thomas de Joliette, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China stopped pork imports from a third Canadian firm last week, adding to speculation that it is retaliating for Canada’s arrest of a Chinese tech executive. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China halts all meat imports from Canada over ‘forged pork certificates’

  • Canada agrees to suspend permits for meat exports to China after recent Chinese bans on pork from several Canadian firms
  • The two countries have been at loggerheads over variety of issues since arrest of Huawei executive in December
Published: 11:56am, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:37pm, 26 Jun, 2019

China stopped pork imports from a third Canadian firm last week, adding to speculation that it is retaliating for Canada's arrest of a Chinese tech executive. Photo: AP
