Pigs at the Meloporc farm in Saint-Thomas de Joliette, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Canada investigates suspected foul play in pork shipment that led to China ban
- Ottawa has called in Royal Canadian Mounted Police to look into whether cargo came from another source
- Suspension over bogus documents means Canadian meat exports may have to find new home in US and elsewhere, such as Japan and South Korea
Topic | Canada
China stopped pork imports from a third Canadian firm last week, adding to speculation that it is retaliating for Canada’s arrest of a Chinese tech executive. Photo: AP
China halts all meat imports from Canada over ‘forged pork certificates’
- Canada agrees to suspend permits for meat exports to China after recent Chinese bans on pork from several Canadian firms
- The two countries have been at loggerheads over variety of issues since arrest of Huawei executive in December
