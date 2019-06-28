Channels

A People's Liberation Army Su-30 fighter takes part in a drill near the East China Sea in September 2016. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China

Canadian navy ships ‘buzzed’ by Chinese warplanes

  • Navy helicopter was also targeted by laser detected from nearby fishing boat, Canadian military confirms
  • No injuries or damage reported, though revelations come amid heightened tensions between two nations
Topic |   Canada
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:59am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:59am, 28 Jun, 2019

The US government wants Huawei financial chief Meng Wanzhou extradited to face bank fraud charges related to an alleged breach of US sanctions against Iran. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers urge Canada’s justice minister to halt extradition case in name of ‘human decency’

  • Statement urges minister David Lametti to withdraw the proceedings because they are without merit
  • Says ending the protracted legal battle would be ‘in Canada's national interests’
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 1:19am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:59pm, 25 Jun, 2019

