A People's Liberation Army Su-30 fighter takes part in a drill near the East China Sea in September 2016. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Canadian navy ships ‘buzzed’ by Chinese warplanes
- Navy helicopter was also targeted by laser detected from nearby fishing boat, Canadian military confirms
- No injuries or damage reported, though revelations come amid heightened tensions between two nations
Topic | Canada
A People's Liberation Army Su-30 fighter takes part in a drill near the East China Sea in September 2016. Photo: Xinhua via AP
The US government wants Huawei financial chief Meng Wanzhou extradited to face bank fraud charges related to an alleged breach of US sanctions against Iran. Photo: Reuters
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers urge Canada’s justice minister to halt extradition case in name of ‘human decency’
- Statement urges minister David Lametti to withdraw the proceedings because they are without merit
- Says ending the protracted legal battle would be ‘in Canada's national interests’
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
The US government wants Huawei financial chief Meng Wanzhou extradited to face bank fraud charges related to an alleged breach of US sanctions against Iran. Photo: Reuters