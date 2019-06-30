Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, centre, arriving for a panel discussion in Shenzhen, China, this month. Photo: AFP
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei says plans to further invest in Canada are unchanged
- In interview, Zhengfei says investment plans to buy land from Montreal to Vancouver for research centres are unchanged but slowed
- Ren also criticised Canada for not resisting the US extradition request for his daughter, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou
The US government wants Huawei financial chief Meng Wanzhou extradited to face bank fraud charges related to an alleged breach of US sanctions against Iran. Photo: Reuters
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers urge Canada’s justice minister to halt extradition case in name of ‘human decency’
- Statement urges minister David Lametti to withdraw the proceedings because they are without merit
- Says ending the protracted legal battle would be ‘in Canada's national interests’
