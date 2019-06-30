Channels

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, centre, arriving for a panel discussion in Shenzhen, China, this month. Photo: AFP
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei says plans to further invest in Canada are unchanged

  • In interview, Zhengfei says investment plans to buy land from Montreal to Vancouver for research centres are unchanged but slowed
  • Ren also criticised Canada for not resisting the US extradition request for his daughter, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:21am, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:20am, 30 Jun, 2019

The US government wants Huawei financial chief Meng Wanzhou extradited to face bank fraud charges related to an alleged breach of US sanctions against Iran. Photo: Reuters
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers urge Canada’s justice minister to halt extradition case in name of ‘human decency’

  • Statement urges minister David Lametti to withdraw the proceedings because they are without merit
  • Says ending the protracted legal battle would be ‘in Canada's national interests’
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 1:19am, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:59pm, 25 Jun, 2019

