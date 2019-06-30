Members of forces allied to Libya's internationally recognized government check the weapons, which were confiscated from eastern forces led by Khalifa Hiftar in Gharyan. Photo: Reuters
Chinese and US missiles, laser-guided shells and drones seized from opposition forces by Libyan fighters
- Haul was recovered after Tripoli’s forces took Gharyan, which eastern forces loyal to Khalifa Hifter had used as their main supply base
Topic | Middle East
