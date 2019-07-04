Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US and Chinese flags are seen in front of a US dollar banknote and a Chinese yuan banknote in an illustration picture taken in May. Photo: Reuters
China

US should start manipulating the dollar, Donald Trump says, accusing China and Europe of playing ‘big currency manipulation game’

  • Such a move would directly contradict official US policy not to manipulate dollar’s value to gain trade advantages
  • Treasury Department earlier found no country meets criteria for being labelled a currency manipulator, but put China and eight other countries on watch list
Topic |   Currencies
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:32am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:32am, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US and Chinese flags are seen in front of a US dollar banknote and a Chinese yuan banknote in an illustration picture taken in May. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Devaluation of the yuan will boost the Chinese economy during the trade war, according to an analyst. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Exporters, utilities and miners to benefit with yuan likely to weaken beyond seven to US dollar for first time in decade

  • The last time the yuan devalued beyond this rate was before the global financial crisis in 2008
Topic |   Yuan
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 9:00am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 17 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Devaluation of the yuan will boost the Chinese economy during the trade war, according to an analyst. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.