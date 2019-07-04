US and Chinese flags are seen in front of a US dollar banknote and a Chinese yuan banknote in an illustration picture taken in May. Photo: Reuters
US should start manipulating the dollar, Donald Trump says, accusing China and Europe of playing ‘big currency manipulation game’
- Such a move would directly contradict official US policy not to manipulate dollar’s value to gain trade advantages
- Treasury Department earlier found no country meets criteria for being labelled a currency manipulator, but put China and eight other countries on watch list
Devaluation of the yuan will boost the Chinese economy during the trade war, according to an analyst. Photo: Reuters
Exporters, utilities and miners to benefit with yuan likely to weaken beyond seven to US dollar for first time in decade
- The last time the yuan devalued beyond this rate was before the global financial crisis in 2008
