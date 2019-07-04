A photograph of an usual light in the Florida sky taken at about 2.15am on Wednesday. Photo: Sandra Shaw via Twitter
What was this mysterious fireball streaking across the Florida sky? US scientist thinks it was space junk from a Chinese rocket
- American Meteor Society reported two dozen sightings from Jacksonville to Key West
- Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell says unusual lights came from rocket that was breaking up as it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cross over a military demarcation line at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. Photo KCNA via Reuters
South Korea’s ‘UFO’ spotted near DMZ border with North was a flock of birds
- South Korea had earlier alerted journalists to an ‘unidentified object’ flying near the border with the North
- The alert came a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump met in the demilitarised zone
