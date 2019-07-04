Channels

A photograph of an usual light in the Florida sky taken at about 2.15am on Wednesday. Photo: Sandra Shaw via Twitter
China

What was this mysterious fireball streaking across the Florida sky? US scientist thinks it was space junk from a Chinese rocket

  • American Meteor Society reported two dozen sightings from Jacksonville to Key West
  • Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell says unusual lights came from rocket that was breaking up as it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:09am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:09am, 4 Jul, 2019

A photograph of an usual light in the Florida sky taken at about 2.15am on Wednesday. Photo: Sandra Shaw via Twitter
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cross over a military demarcation line at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. Photo KCNA via Reuters
Southeast Asia

South Korea’s ‘UFO’ spotted near DMZ border with North was a flock of birds

  • South Korea had earlier alerted journalists to an ‘unidentified object’ flying near the border with the North
  • The alert came a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump met in the demilitarised zone
Topic |   North Korea
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Associated Press  

Published: 7:04am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:40pm, 1 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cross over a military demarcation line at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. Photo KCNA via Reuters
