US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade talks to resume by phone in coming week, Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow says
- Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to restart negotiations at G20 summit in Japan, marking truce in trade war
- Kudlow says officials on both sides are having ‘lots of communications’ and will schedule face-to-face meetings
Topic | US-China trade war
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka on Saturday. Photo: AFP
‘China hasn’t won, but it hasn’t lost either’ as trade talks with US enter new stage
- Meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in Osaka helped to ease tensions, but response in Beijing has been cautious
- They agreed to a truce and to restart negotiations, though differences remain
Topic | G20
