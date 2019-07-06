Zhang Yingying went missing in Illinois in June 2017. Photo: University of Illinois Police Department via AP
Trial of Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying’s killer Brendt Christensen moves into death-penalty phase
- ‘Mini-trial’ to determine if Christensen should be put to death is expected to be more contentious and gruelling than verdict phase
- Jurors will have to consider whether he killed Zhang ‘in an especially heinous, cruel, or depraved manner’ and whether he’s shown no remorse
Where is the body of Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying? Killer Brendt Christensen offered to reveal location to avoid death penalty
- Victim’s family was wary of offer because ‘he had lied so many times in the past’
- Defence wants judge to bar statements in trial’s death-penalty phase that suggest Christensen refused to help locate Zhang’s remains
