Piglets and a sow at a farm in Zhoukou, Henan province, in June 2018. Photo: Reuters
China

China could feel swine fever blow for next decade, Cargill says

  • Official reports of 24 per cent decline for nation’s hog herd are ‘conservative’, says one of world’s largest agricultural commodity traders
  • Drop of 45 per cent in production expected this year, according to managing director for Cargill’s premix and nutrition business in China
Topic |   African swine fever
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 6:42am, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:42am, 6 Jul, 2019

China’s pork production is returning to normal, the government says. Photo: AP
Politics

Chinese officials report slowdown in African swine fever

  • Just 44 new cases recorded in first six months of 2019
  • Farmers say many outbreaks are not reported, with local officials unwilling to verify the disease
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:41pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:13pm, 4 Jul, 2019

China’s pork production is returning to normal, the government says. Photo: AP
