China is keen to promote the yuan as a global currency. Photo: Reuters
China

China should promote yuan’s globalisation through cooperation not conflict with US dollar, report says

  • Beijing should sign a free-trade deal with Britain as soon as possible and push for better trade and investment cooperation with the EU, Renmin University says
  • Promoting global trade will help stimulate use of yuan around the world, experts say
Topic |   Yuan
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 4:43pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:42pm, 6 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump last met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Argentina in December. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China signals currency war truce ahead of Xi Jinping’s meeting with Donald Trump at G20 in Japan

  • US president confirms first meeting between the two world leaders since December will take place next week in Osaka
  • The People’s Bank of China will sell 30 billion yuan (US$4.3 billion) worth of short terms bonds in Hong Kong next week to facilitate propping up the yuan
Topic |   Yuan
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 9:15pm, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:29am, 20 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump last met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Argentina in December. Photo: AFP
