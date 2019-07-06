China is keen to promote the yuan as a global currency. Photo: Reuters
China should promote yuan’s globalisation through cooperation not conflict with US dollar, report says
- Beijing should sign a free-trade deal with Britain as soon as possible and push for better trade and investment cooperation with the EU, Renmin University says
- Promoting global trade will help stimulate use of yuan around the world, experts say
Topic | Yuan
China is keen to promote the yuan as a global currency. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump last met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Argentina in December. Photo: AFP
China signals currency war truce ahead of Xi Jinping’s meeting with Donald Trump at G20 in Japan
- US president confirms first meeting between the two world leaders since December will take place next week in Osaka
- The People’s Bank of China will sell 30 billion yuan (US$4.3 billion) worth of short terms bonds in Hong Kong next week to facilitate propping up the yuan
Topic | Yuan
US President Donald Trump last met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Argentina in December. Photo: AFP