Some observers in China say decoupling from the US is unlikely to happen because of the deep economic and commercial ties between the two countries. Photo: AFP
China

Chinese economists warn Beijing to prepare for decoupling from US

  • Break-up of the world’s two biggest economies is gradually becoming a real possibility, academics tell symposium on the trade war
  • Think tank director says it could be seen as ‘strategic blackmail’ for Washington to try to contain China’s rise
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Published: 10:30pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 7 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
China

US-China trade talks to resume by phone in coming week, Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow says

  • Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to restart negotiations at G20 summit in Japan, marking truce in trade war
  • Kudlow says officials on both sides are having ‘lots of communications’ and will schedule face-to-face meetings
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:47am, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:34am, 4 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
