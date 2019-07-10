Channels

A DJI Technologies drone hovers during a 2017 training session for Somali police in Mogadishu. DJI said on Tuesday it had won clearance from US regulators for new high-security models. Photo: Reuters
China

Chinese maker of drones wins US clearance for new high-security models

  • DJI Technologies, the world’s biggest drone manufacturer, gets US Interior Department approval after 15-month trial to confirm data is secure
  • Approval comes amid a climate recently defined by US suspicion and restrictions on Chinese technologies
Topic |   DJI
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Published: 7:13am, 10 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:13am, 10 Jul, 2019

DJI founder Wang Tao DJI at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen. DJI said it has developed security measures such as embedding password and data encryption in its products. Photo: Xinhua
Start-ups

DJI moves some production to US and says in open letter its drones do not send data to China

  • The letter comes after Senator Ed Markey said during the hearing that Americans who own Chinese-made drones are concerned about privacy and security
Topic |   DJI
SCMP

Yingzhi Yang  

Celia Chen  

Published: 12:21pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:51pm, 25 Jun, 2019

