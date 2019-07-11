David Stapleton of US Defence Department speaking at a forum in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Robert Delaney
US officials outline urgency of outpacing China in 5G telecoms technology, and how to do it
- Washington has already turned to private capital to spur fifth-generation wireless development, federal officials tell Commerce Department’s BIS 2019 forum
- The threat China poses to US national security and competitiveness in the telecoms sector dominates the day’s discussion
Topic | US-China tech war
