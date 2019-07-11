Zhang Yingying in a cap and gown for her graduate degree in environmental engineering from Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School in 2016. Photo: Zhang family via AP
Father of Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying’s killer Brendt Christensen testifies in bid to save son from death penalty
- Michael Christensen told court of son’s childhood night terrors and his love of animals, as well as about his mother’s alcoholism
- As older man spoke, Brendt Christensen’s shoulders shook, and he covered his eyes with his hand
Topic | Crime
Zhang Yingying in a cap and gown for her graduate degree in environmental engineering from Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School in 2016. Photo: Zhang family via AP
Brendt Christensen, killer of Zhang Yingying. File photo: Reuters
Death penalty sought for murder of ‘very smiley’ Chinese academic Zhang Yingying by ‘secretly struggling’ killer Brendt Christensen
- No ‘ordinary crime’ prosecutors tell Illinois court and relatives of slain academic: ‘It was cold, cruel and calculated.’
- Brother of victim leaves court in tears after hearing testimony from friends
Topic | Crime
Brendt Christensen, killer of Zhang Yingying. File photo: Reuters