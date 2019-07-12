US President Donald Trump speaks at an event on kidney health at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump accuses China of ‘letting us down’ by not keeping G20 promise to buy US farm goods
- US president says Beijing had agreed to buy more agricultural products as part of trade war ceasefire
- But data released by US Department of Agriculture shows China actually slowed purchases of American agriculture products following meeting with Xi Jinping
Topic | Donald Trump
Zhong Shan joined Vice-Premier Liu He’s phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (right) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Beijing plays down Commerce Minister Zhong Shan’s inclusion in latest US-China trade war talks
- He did not directly participate in first 11 rounds of trade negotiations, but took part in a phone call alongside top negotiator Liu He this week
- Some see his inclusion as a step to toughen China’s negotiating position as he is viewed by many as a hardliner who always toes the party line
Topic | US-China trade war
