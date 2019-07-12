Channels

US President Donald Trump speaks at an event on kidney health at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Donald Trump accuses China of ‘letting us down’ by not keeping G20 promise to buy US farm goods

  • US president says Beijing had agreed to buy more agricultural products as part of trade war ceasefire
  • But data released by US Department of Agriculture shows China actually slowed purchases of American agriculture products following meeting with Xi Jinping
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 1:29am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:29am, 12 Jul, 2019

Zhong Shan joined Vice-Premier Liu He’s phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (right) and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Beijing plays down Commerce Minister Zhong Shan’s inclusion in latest US-China trade war talks

  • He did not directly participate in first 11 rounds of trade negotiations, but took part in a phone call alongside top negotiator Liu He this week
  • Some see his inclusion as a step to toughen China’s negotiating position as he is viewed by many as a hardliner who always toes the party line
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Published: 11:30pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:01am, 12 Jul, 2019

