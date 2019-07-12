A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oilfields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in July 2005. Photo: Reuters
US officials push for sanctions on China over oil purchases from Iran
- Such a move would complicate trade talks between the two countries and further strain the relationship
Topic | POLITICO
A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oilfields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in July 2005. Photo: Reuters
The Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran. Photo: AFP
Chinese arms control chief urges world to keep calm after Iran breaches nuclear deal
- Beijing’s arms control chief appeals for calm and says there is no need to overreact over Tehran’s decision to violate limits on uranium enrichment
- Iran’s actions were in response to US decision to quit international agreement last year
Topic | Iran
The Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran. Photo: AFP