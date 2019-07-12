Channels

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oilfields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in July 2005. Photo: Reuters
US officials push for sanctions on China over oil purchases from Iran

  • Such a move would complicate trade talks between the two countries and further strain the relationship
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 3:08am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:08am, 12 Jul, 2019

The Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Chinese arms control chief urges world to keep calm after Iran breaches nuclear deal

  • Beijing’s arms control chief appeals for calm and says there is no need to overreact over Tehran’s decision to violate limits on uranium enrichment
  • Iran’s actions were in response to US decision to quit international agreement last year
Topic |   Iran
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 8:16pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 11 Jul, 2019

