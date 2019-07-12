Channels

US Army General Mark Milley testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on his nomination to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China

China poses top threat for decades ahead, says General Mark Milley, Donald Trump’s pick to head Joint Chiefs of Staff

  • China learned to fight more effectively by watching American wars in Middle East, candidate for top military adviser tells US lawmakers
  • Top general says Chinese military ‘went to school’ on US and is mimicking its military doctrines and organisations
Topic |   Defence
Published: 4:06am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:06am, 12 Jul, 2019

US Army General Mark Milley testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on his nomination to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy warships and planes take part in a military display in the South China Sea in April. Photo: Reuters
Military

China denies US accusations of South China Sea missile tests

  • US official says China appeared to have tested multiple anti-ship ballistic missiles over the weekend
  • China’s Defence Ministry denies this, saying it had held routine drills that involved firing of live ammunition
Topic |   South China Sea
Published: 1:06am, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:51pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy warships and planes take part in a military display in the South China Sea in April. Photo: Reuters
