US Army General Mark Milley testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on his nomination to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China poses top threat for decades ahead, says General Mark Milley, Donald Trump’s pick to head Joint Chiefs of Staff
- China learned to fight more effectively by watching American wars in Middle East, candidate for top military adviser tells US lawmakers
- Top general says Chinese military ‘went to school’ on US and is mimicking its military doctrines and organisations
Topic | Defence
Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy warships and planes take part in a military display in the South China Sea in April. Photo: Reuters
China denies US accusations of South China Sea missile tests
- US official says China appeared to have tested multiple anti-ship ballistic missiles over the weekend
- China’s Defence Ministry denies this, saying it had held routine drills that involved firing of live ammunition
Topic | South China Sea
