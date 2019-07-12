Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Xudong Yao, also known as William Yao, was hired by a locomotive manufacturer in suburban Chicago in August 2014. Photo: FBI
China

US charges Chinese software engineer Xudong Yao with stealing trade secrets from former American employer

  • The suspect, also known as William Yao, is considered a fugitive and is believed to be back in China, US prosecutors say
  • Yao, who faces nine counts of theft of electronic files, worked for a locomotive manufacturer in Illinois
Topic |   Espionage
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Published: 4:33am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:33am, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xudong Yao, also known as William Yao, was hired by a locomotive manufacturer in suburban Chicago in August 2014. Photo: FBI
READ FULL ARTICLE
Shih Yi-chi has been found guilty of illegally exporting semiconductors to China. Photo: UCLA
China

US federal court finds Chinese-American engineer Shih Yi-chi guilty of exporting military-grade semiconductors

  • Shih Yi-chi, an electrical engineer and former adjunct professor at UCLA, illegally sent chips to a firm in Chengdu, the US Justice Department charged
Topic |   Espionage
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 7:29am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:17pm, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shih Yi-chi has been found guilty of illegally exporting semiconductors to China. Photo: UCLA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.