Xudong Yao, also known as William Yao, was hired by a locomotive manufacturer in suburban Chicago in August 2014. Photo: FBI
US charges Chinese software engineer Xudong Yao with stealing trade secrets from former American employer
- The suspect, also known as William Yao, is considered a fugitive and is believed to be back in China, US prosecutors say
- Yao, who faces nine counts of theft of electronic files, worked for a locomotive manufacturer in Illinois
Shih Yi-chi has been found guilty of illegally exporting semiconductors to China. Photo: UCLA
US federal court finds Chinese-American engineer Shih Yi-chi guilty of exporting military-grade semiconductors
- Shih Yi-chi, an electrical engineer and former adjunct professor at UCLA, illegally sent chips to a firm in Chengdu, the US Justice Department charged
