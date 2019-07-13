Channels

Heavy mining vehicles haul ore at the rare earth facility in Mountain Pass, California, in June 2015. Photo: Reuters
China

Pentagon races to track US rare earths output amid trade war with China

  • Push comes weeks after China threatened to curb exports of specialised minerals used to build fighter planes, tanks and consumer electronics
  • Pentagon wants miners to describe plans to develop US rare earths mines and processing facilities
Topic |   Rare Earths
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:39am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:39am, 13 Jul, 2019

The rare earth metal lanthanum is poured into a mould in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. The country supplies more than 70 per cent of the world’s rare earth oxides. Photo: Reuters
Business

Mine, replace or recycle: can the US, Europe and Japan end reliance on China for rare earths?

  • Rare earths prices are still too low to allow recycling, or other alternatives, to seriously compete with Chinese supplies, analysts say
  • US knows that even if the trade war is resolved, it still cannot rely on just one source, CEO of Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corporation says
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
SCMP

Ryan Swift  

Chad Bray  

Published: 2:00pm, 29 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:36pm, 29 Jun, 2019

