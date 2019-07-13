A pedestrian walks in front of a sign at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo in April 2016. Photo: Reuters
Chinese student Yu Huiling arrested in Japan for alleged theft via 7-Eleven’s 7pay smartphone service
- Yu is third Chinese suspect in case possibly linked to China-based international crime organisation
- Part-timer at Tokyo convenience store believed to have used stolen IDs to buy items like e-cigarette cartridges and cosmetics
