SCMP
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China

A year into trade war, Wall Street is the latest front for US suspicions about China

  • Fraudulent practices and lack of transparency underscore markets’ long-standing fears about a country that lacks commitment to the rule of law.
  • US Securities and Exchange Commission leads cries for vigilance as investors become more exposed to Chinese stocks through listings and increased weight in indexes
Topic |   Stocks
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Published: 2:00am, 16 Jul, 2019

The year-old US-China trade war has become the single most important factor in the global economy and markets, giant asset manager BlackRock says. Photo: AP
Politics

BlackRock sees a tepid second-half China economy despite stimulus, citing trade war woes

  • Asset manager lowers China-linked emerging market equities, calling investors ‘overly optimistic’ about the effect of Beijing’s stimulus measures
  • Protracted trade war has become the single most important driver in the global economy and markets, firm says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Published: 2:29am, 9 Jul, 2019

The year-old US-China trade war has become the single most important factor in the global economy and markets, giant asset manager BlackRock says. Photo: AP
