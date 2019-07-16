Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
A year into trade war, Wall Street is the latest front for US suspicions about China
- Fraudulent practices and lack of transparency underscore markets’ long-standing fears about a country that lacks commitment to the rule of law.
- US Securities and Exchange Commission leads cries for vigilance as investors become more exposed to Chinese stocks through listings and increased weight in indexes
The year-old US-China trade war has become the single most important factor in the global economy and markets, giant asset manager BlackRock says. Photo: AP
BlackRock sees a tepid second-half China economy despite stimulus, citing trade war woes
- Asset manager lowers China-linked emerging market equities, calling investors ‘overly optimistic’ about the effect of Beijing’s stimulus measures
- Protracted trade war has become the single most important driver in the global economy and markets, firm says
