US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for photos during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in June. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says his friendship with Xi Jinping not as good
- Two leaders ‘probably not quite as close now’ because of trade war, US president says
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump goads China over record low GDP growth rate as US trade war tariffs hit slowing Chinese economy
- Gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 with tariffs of 25 per cent on US$250 billion of Chinese imports remaining in place
- Trump agreed to pause imposing 25 per cent levies on another US$300 billion of Chinese imports after meeting Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
