SCMP
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for photos during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in June. Photo: AP
China

Donald Trump says his friendship with Xi Jinping not as good

  • Two leaders ‘probably not quite as close now’ because of trade war, US president says
Published: 4:14am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:14am, 16 Jul, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose for photos during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in June. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump goads China over record low GDP growth rate as US trade war tariffs hit slowing Chinese economy

  • Gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 with tariffs of 25 per cent on US$250 billion of Chinese imports remaining in place
  • Trump agreed to pause imposing 25 per cent levies on another US$300 billion of Chinese imports after meeting Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 9:30pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:31am, 16 Jul, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Xinhua
