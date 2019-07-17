The World Trade Organisation logo is seen at its headquarters in Geneva in September 2018. Photo: AFP
WTO opens way for Chinese sanctions against US tariffs in Obama-era dispute
- China challenged US anti-subsidy duties on exports including solar panels, wind towers and steel cylinders
- Office of US Trade Representative says report by Appellate Body, the world’s top trade court, ‘undermines WTO rules’
Topic | World Trade Organisation (WTO)
The World Trade Organisation has been tracking and quantifying “import restrictive measures” since May 2012, and the latest figure is 3.5 times higher than the initial average. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war caused ‘dramatic spike’ in trade barriers, WTO warns ahead of G20 summit
- October 2018 to May 2019 saw second largest spike in trade barriers on record, with 20 new restrictions between the G20 covering trade worth US$335.9 billion
- G20 leaders will meet in Osaka, Japan this week, including an expected meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump
Topic | G20
