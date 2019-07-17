Channels

The World Trade Organisation logo is seen at its headquarters in Geneva in September 2018. Photo: AFP
China

WTO opens way for Chinese sanctions against US tariffs in Obama-era dispute

  • China challenged US anti-subsidy duties on exports including solar panels, wind towers and steel cylinders
  • Office of US Trade Representative says report by Appellate Body, the world’s top trade court, ‘undermines WTO rules’
Topic |   World Trade Organisation (WTO)
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:12am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:12am, 17 Jul, 2019

The World Trade Organisation logo is seen at its headquarters in Geneva in September 2018. Photo: AFP
The World Trade Organisation has been tracking and quantifying “import restrictive measures” since May 2012, and the latest figure is 3.5 times higher than the initial average. Photo: AFP
China Economy

US-China trade war caused ‘dramatic spike’ in trade barriers, WTO warns ahead of G20 summit

  • October 2018 to May 2019 saw second largest spike in trade barriers on record, with 20 new restrictions between the G20 covering trade worth US$335.9 billion
  • G20 leaders will meet in Osaka, Japan this week, including an expected meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump
Topic |   G20
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 12:20pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:58pm, 26 Jun, 2019

The World Trade Organisation has been tracking and quantifying “import restrictive measures” since May 2012, and the latest figure is 3.5 times higher than the initial average. Photo: AFP
