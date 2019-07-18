Illustration: Brian Wang
Turning around Huawei’s battered image: a tough job but someone ought to do it, crisis management experts say
- Amid its many travails, the company’s public relations approach has suffered from inconsistency and poor coordination, observers point out
- Many of the suggestions for the Chinese telecoms giant would require patience, humility and years of strategic nudging on multiple platforms
Topic | Huawei
Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, centre, arriving for a panel discussion in Shenzhen, China, this month. Photo: AFP
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei says plans to further invest in Canada are unchanged
- In interview, Zhengfei says investment plans to buy land from Montreal to Vancouver for research centres are unchanged but slowed
- Ren also criticised Canada for not resisting the US extradition request for his daughter, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou
Topic | Huawei
