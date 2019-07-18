Channels

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Illustration: Brian Wang
China

Turning around Huawei’s battered image: a tough job but someone ought to do it, crisis management experts say

  • Amid its many travails, the company’s public relations approach has suffered from inconsistency and poor coordination, observers point out
  • Many of the suggestions for the Chinese telecoms giant would require patience, humility and years of strategic nudging on multiple platforms
Topic |   Huawei
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 11:00pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Brian Wang
Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, centre, arriving for a panel discussion in Shenzhen, China, this month. Photo: AFP
China

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei says plans to further invest in Canada are unchanged

  • In interview, Zhengfei says investment plans to buy land from Montreal to Vancouver for research centres are unchanged but slowed
  • Ren also criticised Canada for not resisting the US extradition request for his daughter, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:21am, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:20am, 30 Jun, 2019

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, centre, arriving for a panel discussion in Shenzhen, China, this month. Photo: AFP
