A 2016 selfie shows Zhang Yingying in a cap and gown for her graduate degree in environmental engineering from Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School. Photo: Zhang family via AP
Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying’s killer Brendt Christensen escapes death penalty for brutal murder
- Illinois man jailed for life after jurors fail to reach unanimous decision on sentence
- Christensen was earlier found guilty of kidnapping and beheading Zhang in 2017
Zhang Yingying went missing in June 2017. Photo: TNS
Where is the body of Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying? Killer Brendt Christensen offered to reveal location to avoid death penalty
- Victim’s family was wary of offer because ‘he had lied so many times in the past’
- Defence wants judge to bar statements in trial’s death-penalty phase that suggest Christensen refused to help locate Zhang’s remains
