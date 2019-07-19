US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a news conference at the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly, France, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China trade talks continue by phone, could lead to in-person meeting, says US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
- Call between Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and their Chinese counterparts expected on Thursday
- Allowing US sales to Huawei is issue independent from trade negotiations, treasury secretary says
There has been little progress since Donald Trump and Xi Jinping met in Japan last month. Photo: Reuters
