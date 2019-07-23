A Huawei logo is seen on a cellphone screen in the company’s store at Vina del Mar, Chile, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Huawei secretly helped North Korea build wireless network, Washington Post reports
- Chinese telecoms giant partnered with state-owned Chinese firm Panda International Information Technology on number of projects in North Korea, report states
- US Commerce Department has been investigating Huawei since 2016 and is reviewing whether company violated export rules over sanctions on North Korea
Topic | Huawei
Pedestrians walk past a Huawei Technologies Co. store in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei predicts 30 per cent gain in global handset shipments in 2019 despite US trade blacklist
- Huawei CEO sees 270 million handsets shipped this year compared with 206 million in 2018
- Huawei’s China smartphone market share increases to 46 per cent, according to Kantar
