Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a summit in Washington on July 8. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US sanctions Chinese oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong for violating Iran restrictions

  • Announcement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is latest move to pressure Tehran over nuclear programme and alleged military activities in Middle East
  • Zhuhai Zhenrong and Chinese state refiner Sinopec are responsible for nearly all Iranian crude that China imports
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:01am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:01am, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a summit in Washington on July 8. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Amphibious assault ship USS Boxer has shot down an Iranian drone, according to Trump. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

We will destroy any Iranian drones that fly ‘too close’ to our ships, US says

  • Iran dismissed Trump’s assertion that the US Navy destroyed one of its drones
  • Washington has evidence that it shot down a drone on Thursday, a senior official said
Topic |   United States
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:44pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:45pm, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Amphibious assault ship USS Boxer has shot down an Iranian drone, according to Trump. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.