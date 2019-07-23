US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a summit in Washington on July 8. Photo: Bloomberg
US sanctions Chinese oil trader Zhuhai Zhenrong for violating Iran restrictions
- Announcement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is latest move to pressure Tehran over nuclear programme and alleged military activities in Middle East
- Zhuhai Zhenrong and Chinese state refiner Sinopec are responsible for nearly all Iranian crude that China imports
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a summit in Washington on July 8. Photo: Bloomberg
Amphibious assault ship USS Boxer has shot down an Iranian drone, according to Trump. Photo: AFP
We will destroy any Iranian drones that fly ‘too close’ to our ships, US says
- Iran dismissed Trump’s assertion that the US Navy destroyed one of its drones
- Washington has evidence that it shot down a drone on Thursday, a senior official said
