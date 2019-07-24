A Huawei logo in central Warsaw, Poland, in June. Photo: Reuters
US will deal with Huawei waiver applications within weeks, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says
- About 50 applications received from 35 tech companies seeking to sell products to blacklisted Chinese telecoms giant
- Trump said last month that sales could resume as he sought to restart trade talks with Beijing
Topic | US-China tech war
US President Trump said last month after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan that American companies would be allowed to sell products without such implications, although the details remain unclear. Photo: AFP
China ‘gratified’ Huawei ban also met with US opposition as tech firms express concerns to Donald Trump
- US president spoke with CEOs from Cisco, Intel, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Micron Technology, Western Digital, and Alphabet at the White House on Monday
- American leader said last month after meeting Xi Jinping that the restrictions on sales by US to Huawei would be relaxed, although the details still remain unclear
