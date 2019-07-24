Channels

A Huawei logo in central Warsaw, Poland, in June. Photo: Reuters
China

US will deal with Huawei waiver applications within weeks, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says

  • About 50 applications received from 35 tech companies seeking to sell products to blacklisted Chinese telecoms giant
  • Trump said last month that sales could resume as he sought to restart trade talks with Beijing
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:28am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:28am, 24 Jul, 2019

