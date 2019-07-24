US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (centre), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He before a meeting in Beijing in May. Photo: AP
US officials to head to China on Monday for face-to-face trade talks
- US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and a small team expected to be in Shanghai through Wednesday
- Meeting will involve broad discussion of outstanding issues and is not expected to yield any breakthroughs
China, the world’s second largest economy, has been the target of increased tariffs by US President Donald Trump for over a year, with US$250 billion Chinese goods now covered by 25 per cent levies. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war caused ‘self-inflicted’ damage to the global economy, says IMF after third 2019 forecast cut
- International Monetary Fund (IMF) reduced its 2019 world growth forecast down to 3.2 per cent, 0.1 percentage point below its previous outlook released in January
- Trade tensions between Beijing and Washington have continued for over a year despite the latest truce agreed by Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
