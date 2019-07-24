Guo Wengui speaks during an interview in New York City on April 30, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Is Guo Wengui, Chinese fugitive tycoon and member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, also a spy?
- A high-profile Chinese fugitive is accused of being a spy for the Chinese government, according to new documents filed in a federal-court case in New York
- The allegations – that Guo is some sort of double agent uncovering real dissidents – come as the FBI continues to investigate possible espionage at Mar-a-Lago
The Pangu real estate project next to the Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium in Beijing. The row of five buildings is led by the tallest tower, which resembles a dragon’s head, pointed southward. Sitting atop the next three towers are four siheyuan for each tower, as Beijing’s traditional courtyard houses are called. Tower 5, the dragon’s head, is going on the auction block on August 19. Photo: Wikipedia.
Creditors put fugitive Guo Wengui’s dragon head-shaped Pangu Plaza on the auction block at a steep discount to recoup debt
- Pangu Plaza Tower 5, shaped like a dragon’s head next to the Bird’s Nest Olympic Stadium in Beijing, will receive bids for 24 hours from 10am on August 19 on Alibaba’s Taobao e-commerce site
- The building has a reserve price of 5.18 billion yuan, less than half the neighbourhood’s going rate and one-eighth of what its fugitive former owner said it is worth
